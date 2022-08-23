MultiVersus has reached over 20 million players

HQ

We know, we have reported quite a few times already that MultiVersus is performing really well already. But still... it just keeps passing milestones at a really impressive pace, and late yesterday, it was time for yet another one.

The official Twitter account for the game revealed that it has now climbed over 20 million players, which must be considered insanely impressive considering the fact that it went open beta barely a month ago and was officially released last week.

As a reminder, Morty Smith (from Rick and Morty) is being added to the game as fighter today, with Rick Sanchez joining at a later point. Black Adam and the Gremlins antagonist Stripe are also joining MultiVersus during this season.