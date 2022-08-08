Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

MultiVersus

MultiVersus gets new characters, arcade mode and ranked battles in Season 1

Player First Games and Warner has a whole lot in store for the many fans.

The annual fighting tournament Evo took pace in Las Vegas this past weekend, which usually means tons of fun for fans of esports - but also announcements regarding fighting games. One of the titles that was played was the immensely popular MultiVersus, and there was also some news shared about the immediate future in Season 1.

While no firm release date was revealed, Player First Games and Warner revealed that we can look forward to both an arcade mode and also ranked battles together with more expected things like more characters and cosmetics (seemingly including a Robin suit for LeBron James). We already know that Rick and Morty will be added to the game, with the latter launching the same date as Season 1 starts and for former coming at a later point during the season - and "more to come".

MultiVersus: Season 1 was supposed to start tomorrow, but as this didn't happen, the developers confirmed last week that they would let the Pre-Season battle pass run until August 15 instead. This means there is still time to unlock cool stuff, if you haven't finished it quite yet.

