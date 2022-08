HQ

It's been a week since Player First Games announced it had delayed the first season of MultiVersus indefinitely, but the wait will fortunately not be long.

The developers reveal that MultiVersus' first season will start on August 15. That means we're getting a new battle pass on Monday, but not much else. This is because Morty from Rick and Morty will join the roster on August 23, while the new modes and other unspecified things will be released gradually later on in the season.