MultiVersus details huge changes to combat

MultiVersus is gearing up for its full launch next month, and after a long time spent in open beta, the developers have a lot of feedback to work with.

In a new community post, Player First Games outlines all the changes that will be coming to MultiVersus' combat ahead of its full launch. There are a few key differences to go over here, the first of which are new animations being added to the game to make things clearer on the battlefield.

"You'll now be able to see unique animations that showcase which state both your character and your opponent are in. Many of our updated animations not only help players read gameplay tactically, but also improve how visceral it feels. We want to make sure that your hits feel impactful and satisfying when you land an attack. We've also paired these animations with revamped sound effects that help to add to that visceral impact," reads the post.

Also, Dash Attacks are being added to the game. They'll be available for all characters, and can allow you to get into a fight much easier. Then, if you want to really show your skills, a Parry mechanic is being added too, which will allow you to show off perfectly timed defences.