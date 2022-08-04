Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
MultiVersus

MultiVersus delays first season

We won't get Morty, the new battle bass and more next week after all.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday, MultiVersus' game director and co-founder of Player First Games, Tony Huynh, revealed that he thought the battle pass for season 1 will cost 950 Gleamium and be 50 tiers, so it sounded like we could look forward to some exciting stuff next week. Unfortunately, that won't be the case after all.

The developers have gone on Twitter to announce that the first season of MultiVersus has been delayed to a yet to be specified date. This means we won't get to play as Morty from Rick and Morty or get the new skins and such in the first real battle pass next week. Instead, the pre-season battle pass will be extended through August 15, so it sounds like we'll at least have to wait an extra week for new content.

MultiVersus

Related texts



Loading next content