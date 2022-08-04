MultiVersus delays first season

HQ

Yesterday, MultiVersus' game director and co-founder of Player First Games, Tony Huynh, revealed that he thought the battle pass for season 1 will cost 950 Gleamium and be 50 tiers, so it sounded like we could look forward to some exciting stuff next week. Unfortunately, that won't be the case after all.

The developers have gone on Twitter to announce that the first season of MultiVersus has been delayed to a yet to be specified date. This means we won't get to play as Morty from Rick and Morty or get the new skins and such in the first real battle pass next week. Instead, the pre-season battle pass will be extended through August 15, so it sounds like we'll at least have to wait an extra week for new content.