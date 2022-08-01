Cookies

      MultiVersus datamine suggests Stranger Things' Eleven could be on her way

      As could Black Adam, Daenerys Targaryen, and Gandalf.

      HQ

      MultiVersus already has quite the unusual array of fighters harkening from a wide array of Warner Bros. IP and franchises. Be it Superman, Bugs Bunny, the Iron Giant, or Shaggy, you can really fight as a strange collection of characters. But considering the success that the game has seen ever since it debuted into Open Beta, it should come as no surprise that Player First Games has plenty of other names planned in the future, and a recent datamine has revealed just who these characters may be.

      Coming from the leaker Mvsleaks, the individual has taken to Twitter to share a list of datamined characters or characters noted in datamined voicelines, and it is quite the varied bunch.

      "Leaked Datamined Character + Voicelines Mentions
      Joker (DC)
      Raven (DC)
      Static Shock (DC)
      Black Adam (DC)
      Poison Ivy (DC)
      Robin (DC)
      Marvin (Looney Tunes)
      Gandalf (LOTR)
      Gizmo/Stripe (Gremlins)
      Eleven (Stranger Things)
      Scooby-Doo (SD)
      Craig (Craig Of The Creek)
      Daenerys(GOT)
      The Hound (GOT)
      Beetlejuice (Beetlejuice)
      Godzilla (Monsterverse)
      Wicked Witch (Wizard of Oz)
      Emmet[Lego Character] (The Lego Movie)
      Daphne (SD)"

      Mvsleaks does state after the that "some of these are just mentions but the majority are marked as enemy of foe," which does suggest that a lot of these names could be coming to MultiVersus in the future.

      Out of the listed names, who would you most like to see as a playable character?

      MultiVersus

