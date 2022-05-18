MultiVersus cinematic trailer sees Shaggy suckerpunch Bugs Bunny

HQ

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Player First Games has been slowly dishing out new details for its crossover fighting game MultiVersus. Recently, we got quite the hefty amount of news, as not only was the cinematic trailer released, but a window on when the open beta will take place was unveiled.

The cinematic trailer gives a great look at the sorts of chaotic gameplay that fans can look forward to when MultiVersus comes out, as it sees Batman and Shaggy teaming up to take on Bugs Bunny, as well Jake from Adventure Time eating Taz the Tasmanian Devil, and Harley Quinn, Superman, and the Iron Giant all getting in on the action as well.

As for when players will be able to check out the game, as is noted at the end of the cinematic trailer, there will be an open beta for MultiVersus taking place relatively soon - in July to be exact. As for the finer details of this beta, we're expecting to know more closer to the date.