MultiVersus' Black Adam gets last-minute delay

Player First Games has announced that despite the character intending to debut this week, Black Adam will not be arriving in MultiVersus just yet. This comes as unforeseen circumstances have caused the developer to have to take a little extra time ensuring that he is ready to join the MultiVersus roster for the long run.

As noted on Twitter, "The Gods have spoken and Black Adam is not quite ready to change the hierarchy of #MultiVersus. Stay tuned and thank you for your patience, Mortals."

Player First has not actually announced when Black Adam will arrive in-game following this delay, but hopefully it won't be too long, as no doubt many DC fans are excited to try the character following the debut of his foray onto the big screen.