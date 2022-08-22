MultiVersus beat out Elden Ring to be July's best-selling game in the US

HQ

We've frequently talked about just how successful Elden Ring has been ever since it debuted in February, with the game already selling almost 17 million copies globally, and being the best-selling title in the US on a monthly basis for all but one month since launch. However, that success has come to an end for a second time, as July had a new title at the top of the charts, as Player First Games' MultiVersus edged out FromSoftware's action-RPG.

As NPD Group reports, MultiVersus was the best-selling game of July 2022, ahead of Elden Ring, when considering both retail and digital sales. This is all the more impressive considering MultiVersus is technically a free-to-play game, despite the fact that it did have a paid Founder's Pack.

When looking at the rest of the chart for July 2022, we can see that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes in third, ahead of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Call of Duty: Vanguard, MLB: The Show 22, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Digimon Survive, Minecraft, and F1 22.

It should be known that the success of MultiVersus hasn't quite translated into sales from the start of the year until the present day, as the game hasn't made the cut on that list yet, while Elden Ring is still at the top of that (most likely quite comfortably).