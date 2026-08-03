Multiple tributes from Nepal, Pakistan or Guinness World Records after the deaths of ten climbers including Nirmal Purja

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After days of difficult search, the bodies of all ten climbers swept away in an avalanche in the Pakistani Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, were found.

Among the victims, there was Nirmal Purja, a well known Nepali and British climber who broke several records, including being the first to reach the summits of Mount Everest, Lhotse and Makalu within 48 hours and at the time the fastest to climb all 14 eight-thousanders, within six months and six days (a feat chronicled in Netflix's documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible).

This tragedy makes it the deadliest accident in the Broad Peak, and Irfan Arshad Khan, president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said that "the loss of these courageous climbers, who came from different nations united by their passion for the mountains, is an immeasurable loss to the global mountaineering fraternity".

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah also paid tribute to Purja and all the victims, five of them Nepali, saying that Purja's "history of courage, dedication and contribution will always remain inspiring".

Guinness World Records also paid tribute to Purja, remembering his multiple records, including the most true-summit ascents of the eight-thousanders (49 climbs as of September 2025) and being the oldest to climb man to climb Everest-Lhotse without supplementary oxygen.

"Nims continually pushed the limits of what the human body is capable of, pioneering a form of mountaineering that challenged him as well as the entire climbing community", said Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday.

The most moving tribute was the one written on Facebook by Purja's brother Kamal: "I feel as though I have lost my whole world. My brother was not only my younger brother - he was my heart. Although our hearts are broken, we are incredibly proud of you. Your legacy will live forever".