Multiple Star Wars movies have been shelved, Taika Waititi still working on his film

The last Star Wars movie to be released in theatres was the critically panned and poorly received Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While Lucasfilm would love to get the bad taste of "I'm Rey Skywalker" out of our mouths, it seems that a couple of Star Wars movies are being shelved, and the next new film we may get in the franchise is set for a 2025 release.

This is according to Variety, and a recent report which states that both the Star Wars movies from Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins have been shelved. However, Taika Waititi's Star Wars project is still said to be in the works.

We don't have much information on Waititi's Star Wars movie, but it could star the director in a leading role, similar to his standout performance as Adolf Hitler in Jojo Rabbit.

We'll find out more about the future of Star Wars this April, at the Star Wars Celebration convention in London. Until then, what Star Wars story lands in theatres next will remain a mystery.