Multiple PS4 and PS5 games get release windows

Sony has become known for revealing release months or windows for upcoming PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games with small texts in trailers lately, and now we even got an example of this in a press conference.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan got a few minutes in the Japanese giant's Consumer Electronics Show conference to reiterate that PlayStation 5 was the biggest console launch ever and talk a bit about PlayStation's future while we saw some previously shown footage of upcoming PS4 and PS5 games. The most interesting stuff showed up at the very end, however, as his segment ended with the sacred symbols and the now traditional launch details for the games shown. It doesn't just repeat that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West are set to launch this year either.

Now we know that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is apparently set to launch in March, Solar Ash in June, Little Devil Inside in July, Ghostwire Tokyo and Stray in October, Square Enix's gigantic Project Athia in January 2022 and Capcom's mysterious Pragmata has seemingly been delayed to 2023 already. Obviously, some of these windows will change, but at least it's clear that 2021 will be a great year for PlayStation players. Even with Hitman 3 coming on "Januray" 20...

