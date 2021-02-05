Multiple free-to-play mobile World of Warcraft titles in the works says Blizzard CEO

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier, we reported on the news of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV being slated for release in 2022 instead of later this year as a lot of fans had hoped for. That information was revealed in the latest financial earnings call by CEO Bobby Kotick, but he also revealed that Blizzard has "multiple" free-to-play mobile World of Warcraft titles in development as well, as reported by IGN.

During the call, Kotick said: "In our Warcraft franchise, we intend to deliver more frequent premium content to sustain and expand the World of Warcraft community. And we've made multiple, mobile, free-to-play Warcraft experiences and they're now in advanced development based on our franchise's beloved IP."

As for what these could all be, that remains unknown at the time, although with BlizzConline set to take place on February 18, there's a chance we might see some mentioned considering they were slated to be in "advanced development" by Kotick himself.