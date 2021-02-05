LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
World of Warcraft

Multiple free-to-play mobile World of Warcraft titles in the works says Blizzard CEO

No word as to what we can expect as of yet, however.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Earlier, we reported on the news of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV being slated for release in 2022 instead of later this year as a lot of fans had hoped for. That information was revealed in the latest financial earnings call by CEO Bobby Kotick, but he also revealed that Blizzard has "multiple" free-to-play mobile World of Warcraft titles in development as well, as reported by IGN.

During the call, Kotick said: "In our Warcraft franchise, we intend to deliver more frequent premium content to sustain and expand the World of Warcraft community. And we've made multiple, mobile, free-to-play Warcraft experiences and they're now in advanced development based on our franchise's beloved IP."

As for what these could all be, that remains unknown at the time, although with BlizzConline set to take place on February 18, there's a chance we might see some mentioned considering they were slated to be in "advanced development" by Kotick himself.

World of Warcraft

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy