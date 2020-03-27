Multiplayer revealed for Microsoft Flight Simulator

One of the things people have been most curious about regarding the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator has been multiplayer features. Now the French developer Asobo Studios has revealed more about the game in its Feature Discovery Series where the team reveals that the game has a shared world for all players.

This will work in one of two ways. The first mode, Live Players has everyone follow the rules of air traffic to create an enjoyable world for enthusiasts. In the other mode, All Players, pilots are free to take whichever aircraft they want for a nice sightseeing trip around the world with the settings of your choice regarding the time of day, weather and so on.

Take a look at the video below, the game has quite cool features and looks absolutely stunning (borderline photo-realistic).