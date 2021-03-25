Multiplayer paywall for free-to-play for Xbox removed for insiders

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft has got a lot of valid criticism over the years for the fact that free-to-play titles really aren't actually free for Xbox if they have an online multiplayer component. Microsoft then demands that you have either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs money, while Nintendo and Sony doesn't do anything similar.

But after the quickly reversed Xbox Live Gold gaffe earlier this year (Microsoft tried to severely increase the price), Microsoft said the paywall for multiplayer free-to-play would be removed. And now this has happened for Xbox Insiders, according to the official Twitter account:

"Xbox Insiders in Alpha Skip Ahead & Alpha today we are flighting some new features. Multiplayer in Free-to-play games, Looking 4 Groups and Party Chat on Xbox no longer requires an Xbox Live Gold membership as we flight and test these service changes ahead of general availability"

As you can see, it's not only the actual gaming that had the paywall removed, but also a few other perks. When this will be publicly released remains to be seen, but often it takes a month or two after a feature has entered the Insider program before everyone gets it.