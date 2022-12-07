Multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077 has been scrapped

HQ

The multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to be released sometime after the game's single player campaign, but it's been a long time coming to say the least, and now it looks like we finally know why.

Cyberpunk 2077 wasn't even nearly the game that CD Projekt Red once promised, and the Polish developer has been busy patching up all the broken parts ever since its release in December 2020. Despite this, the plan was still for multiplayer to be launched eventually.

Now the multiplayer mode has been scrapped and instead it looks like it makes more sense to wait for the supposed sequel if you want more Cyberpunk going forward. Philipp Webber from CD Projekt Red says:

"Fixing Cyberpunk 2077 after launch meant that other R&D projects had to go away. With Cyberpunk, we wanted to do many things at the same time, and we just needed to really focus and say, 'Okay, what's the important part? Yeah, we will make that part really good. What is changing is our long-term approach to online, and by this we mean ensuring we are properly prepared to implement online elements in our games where they make sense. We don't want to go overboard or lose our single-player DNA. We want to take thoughtful steps to build robust online capabilities."

Judging by Weber's comments, multiplayer is not ruled out in future titles, so the next Cyberpunk might include it. Assuming the release isn't as disastrous as Cyberpunk 2077, of course, but it seems like the developer has learned a lesson.

Thanks, Eurogamer.