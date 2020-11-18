Multiplayer for Gears 5 re-launched with massive content drop

You're watching Advertisements

Gears 5 launched in September last year and has since then been steadily improved by The Coalition. This includes the probably best Xbox Series X support of any last generation game yet, which even makes the game surpass PC on Ultra settings.

Now the studio has added more new stuff to the game, but this time it is mostly content for multiplayer. The update is free and named Operation 5: Hollow Storm. With this, you are getting five new maps (three remakes of older ones and two brand new) and seven new characters to play as with plenty of familiar names for the fans; Anya Stroud, Dizzy Wallin, Tai Kaliso, Lambent Drone, Lambent Grenadier, Lambent Theron Guard and finally Skorge. You can also play as the Gears Tactics protagonist Gabe Diaz with a new skin.

Beside all this, there has also been some additional changes to balance and 13 new Achievements. To read more about all this, head over to Xbox Wire.

Finally, the WWE tag team The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) announced on Twitter that they will be added to Gears 5 as well at some point. They will join the actor Dave Bautista, who rose to fame through WWE and is already in the game as a skin. There's also new single-player content called Hivebusters launching for the game next month.

Check out the Operation 5: Hollow Storm trailer for Gears 5 below: