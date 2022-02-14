Multi-Oscar nominated West Side Story to land on Disney+ on March 2

HQ

It has been revealed that the multi-Oscar nominated movie, West Side Story will officially be landing on Disney+ on March 2. Directed by Steven Spielberg, it was previously noted that the movie would be coming to the streamer, but now we know exactly when it will land on the service, and it'll be a few weeks before the Academy Awards themselves, meaning you'll have plenty of time to check it out before the ceremony.

The film is the latest adaptation of the 1957 musical, and tells the story of rival New York street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. It features Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in the lead roles and has received raving reviews and currently sits at a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 94% audience score.