Mujjo offers thick and protective touchscreen gloves

Most cheap touchscreen gloves you can buy online are so thin you might as well not be wearing gloves at all. It might seem that's a necessary sacrifice to use your phone while you're out and about in the cold, but Mujjo might have the answer.

Their new touchscreen gloves are thick enough to protect your hands and let you use your devices. The only catch is that these gloves are so thick and luxurious that they might not work for your smaller device.

It does say on Mujjo's website that these gloves are designed for larger devices, but how effective are they on screens? Find out in our Quick Look below: