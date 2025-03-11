Mufasa: The Lion King comes to Disney+ in a couple of weeks

HQ

Tomorrow will be a very big day for Disney+ users and animation fans as Moana 2 drops on the streamer, after ending a theatrical run where it became yet another $1 billion Disney earner. But, it turns out this won't be the only recent Disney theatrical film to come to the streamer this month, as now a date has been set for Mufasa: The Lion King too.

The prequel film that explores the life of Simba's father did quite well in cinemas, ultimately ending a theatrical run that accounted for almost $713 million. This isn't nearly as successful as The Lion King, nor many of Disney's other projects, but it's still a strong performance in this era of cinema where only six films generated more in 2024 (with those four being Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Moana 2, Despicable Me 4, Wicked, and Dune: Part Two) globally.

As for the firm date for Mufasa: The Lion King's arrival on Disney+, the movie is slated for a March 26 arrival, meaning two weeks from tomorrow.