MudRunner Mobile releasing today on iOS and Android

As we reported on earlier this month, the mobile version of MudRunner, aptly named MudRunner Mobile, was scheduled to be released on July 15, which is today. Well, there's no controversy here, the game was indeed released, at least on iOS, while the Android version will come later today, only for £5.99.

In MudRunner, you will drive various kinds of vehicles to traverse harsh terrains. In the mobile version, there are "15 open worlds to explore" and "16 incredible vehicles" for you to choose from.

Check out its mobile launch trailer above.