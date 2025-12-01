Much-maligned MindsEye now has a free Starter Pack to give fans a taste of the action

HQ

Every year, there seems to be one major video game flop that stands above the rest, with 2024's without question being Concord. For 2025, it's hard to look past Build a Rocket Boy's MindsEye, as this game was released in a state that was shambolic at best, and led to very poor reviews and impressions from fans too. This also came at a time when the studio was facing all sorts of allegations from past and current developers about how it was managed, all while its founder claimed that there was a big entity working against their success... It was a mega ordeal, but it hasn't stopped the team from wanting fans to check out their game.

It has now been revealed that a Starter Pack for the game is available for anyone to snag entirely for free. It's a batch of content that is designed to provide a taste of what MindsEye offers fans, be that different gameplay activities or campaign missions. As it stands, expect to see the following in the pack.



Campaign Mission - Robin Hood



Garden Party - Drone Race



Chase The Sun - Drone Race



Honor Among Thieves



Downtown - Goin' Haywire



Crosstown Traffic - Checkpoint Race



Rude Interruption



Turbulence - Race



Free Bird - Sky Race



Winging It - Checkpoint Race



Craz-Eye Taxi - Checkpoint Race



Friendly Fire



Cruise Control - Sky Race



Fractured Echo - Survival Horde



Road To Hell - Race



It should be said that these might not always be the activities on offer, as Build a Rocket Boy does state that the pack will be "updated regularly, offering new ways to play."

Following the poor launch, it does seem like the game has been improved and bettered, as on Steam, as of writing, it has "Mostly Positive" reviews and "Mixed" overall reviews as well. Does all of this convince you it's time to check out one of the most maligned games of 2025?