Much like Baldur's Gate III, Exodus won't have companions sticking around if you make choices they don't agree with

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We're sure everyone from the developers to you, the person reading this article, is sick of hearing how Exodus is reminiscent of Mass Effect. A sci-fi RPG with romanceable companions and a strong focus on choice-based narrative is going to draw those comparisons, but Exodus doesn't just want to be a love letter to BioWare's space opera. It's going to forge its own path, pushing systems further, and one way it does that is through its affinity system.

Yes, you'll have romanceable characters in this system, and can improve your relationship with companions through dialogue options and key decisions. But, as narrative director Drew Karpyshyn tells Gamereactor at Gamescom, the mechanics are much deeper than that. "We're trying to give you these opportunities where you get approval but you can also get disapproval and often we put you into conflict where your companions each have their own wants, needs, their own story arc and it doesn't always fit with what you want to do," he explained.

This might mean that you'll be on your way to romancing a character (not the octopus Salt, as Karpyshyn makes clear), only to then be faced with a decision that forces you to choose between potential romance and the path you'd clearly like to follow. It looks like it'll push players away from being able to have their cake and eat it, too, unless they're really that dedicated to a romance that they'll go with whatever their partner wants.

All of this boils down to making player choices matter. In the affinity system, this may also mean not just ignoring the guys you don't like that much. "Maybe a character has a little bit of a low affinity and you're like, you know, I need to throw them a bone. I need to give them a win here. Or, you know, I'm worried what will happen because there are consequences to this," Karpyshyn explains.

This can result in some pretty extreme circumstances, it seems, as Karpyshyn teases we can change our companion line-up depending on the decisions we follow. "We will just say that not everybody who starts the game necessarily ends the game with you. And you might not end up with the same team as someone else who plays the game, depending on choices you make."

This sounds a lot like how choices can lose you companions in Baldur's Gate III. Raid the village of Tiefling refugees, and Karlach and Wyll won't want to stick around you anymore. Here's hoping Exodus' take on this doesn't just have a clear "evil vs. non-evil" path.

Check out the rest of our Exodus interview below, and our hands-on preview from Gamescom here.