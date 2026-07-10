Much-criticised Palworld creatures have a new look in the final game

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This morning, we were able to show Palworld's launch trailer, since after two and a half years in Early Access, it's finally time for the official release. As a result, the game's popularity has received a major boost as both new and long-time fans have flocked to check out Palworld 1.0.

However, something many have noticed is that several Pals don't quite look the way we remember them. It turns out that Pocketpair has redesigned a couple of the most heavily criticised creatures that were considered Pokémon rip-offs. The studio hasn't made any official statement on the matter, but in the Reddit post below, you can check it out and compare for yourself.