MLS investigating Casemiro's signing at Inter Miami over tampering allegations

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Brazilian midfielder Casemiro was announced as new Inter Miami player on Wednesday, but moments after the team made the announcement, the Major League Soccer organisation said his signing may be illegal: they are "reviewing a tampering allegation" against the club.

"The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete. While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the discovery priority rights to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation", the MLS said.

While Casemiro joins Inter Miami, the "discovery rights", that give teams the right to decide where up to five players will join, were held by LA Galaxy. Instead of signing the players themselves, LA Galaxy negotiated with Inter Miami, selling their discovery rights, and thus renouncing to the popular player, in exchange for compensation.

LA Galaxy said in a statement that "the LA Galaxy and Inter Miami CF have reached a settlement for the discovery priority to sign Casemiro, and the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation currently open with Major League Soccer".