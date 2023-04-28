Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      MSI's Summit E14 Evo is a striking purely Intel powered laptop

      We've been playing around with the gadget on the latest episode of Quick Look.

      MSI has a massive array of laptops as part of its portfolio, with many being dedicated to gaming, and a bunch of others being tailored to productivity and creators. For the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on a gadget for the latter.

      Known as the MSI Summit E14 Evo, this laptop is purely Intel powered (Intel CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics), and is designed to be ultra-lightweight, all while boasting a 14" FHD+ panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

      With a rather striking appearance as well, MSI notes that this laptop is made to "inspire business elites" with its "blend of postmodern design with modern technology", and to see whether it lives up to that idea, you can catch the latest Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of thoughts and facts about the gadget.

