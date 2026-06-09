MSI's Stealth A16 AI+ opens the door to next-level technology

HQ

Looking for a laptop that can do it all? As part of our long-running video series known as Quick Look, we've been fortunate enough to get our hands on the MSI Stealth A16 AI+, a powerful and versatile device that uses AI incorporation to open the door to "next-level technology."

Boasting a 50 Series Nvidia RTX GPU, up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, a 99.9 Whr battery that should last you all day, all built and incorporated into a magnesium aluminium alloy chassis made to be light and ultra thin. This is a capable and stylish gadget, but you don't need us to tell you that, as Magnus dives deeper into the intricacies of the laptop in the latest episode of Quick Look.

You can see the full video below, where we shine a spotlight on the various features and components which make up this laptop, all before talking about our time using the device and why it left an impression upon us. Check it out to see whether the MSI Stealth A16 AI+ is the next laptop for you.