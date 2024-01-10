MSI's new laptop uses AI, but you don't have to fear it

HQ

AI is undoubtedly the term that has defined tech talk in 2023, and will likely go on to continue to be a big talking point this year as well. Now we've seen it integrated in a new laptop from MSI.

The MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo B1M might sound scary at first, but the use of AI isn't for anything more than optimisation in the laptop. You don't have to worry about it learning too much and taking over your PC, for example.

But, as a lightweight, high-performing machine, there's a lot to like about the MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo B1M, and if you're looking for a new gaming laptop, why not check out our Quick Look below to see if it's for you?