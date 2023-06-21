MSI's MPG B760I Edge motherboard looks to combine style and performance

HQ

If you've been looking to upgrade and improve your computer as of late, we might have the perfect motherboard for you. As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our mitts on the MSI B760I Edge Wi-Fi DDR4, which is looking to combine style and performance, so that you can both flaunt the tech while trusting it to deliver when you play the latest games.

Featuring support for the latest Intel processors and DDR4 memory, the device also offers multiple PCIe 5.0 slots and supports a 2.5G LAN connection and Wi-Fi 6E functionality. It also comes with multiple cooling solutions, such as an extended heatsink and thermal pads.

To see more about the device, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below.