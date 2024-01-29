MSI's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X OC is all about solid performance

HQ

If you've been looking for a new graphics card to improve your PC and have been eyeing up the latest range of RTX 40 Series Super cards, let us turn your attention to one such device from MSI that fits that very bill.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X OC is a powerful take on Nvidia's upgraded card that uses MSI's signature cooling technology and systems all while having a reinforced backplate for maximum endurance. The card also runs on Ada Lovelace architecture to enable it to run the most demanding modern games at high frame rates and visual settings.

You can learn more about this graphics card in our review here, and can also check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a few thoughts and opinions on the card too.