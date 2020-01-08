Cookies

MSI's Aegis Ti5 uses tech like the HUD in Iron Man's helmet

At least according to MSI's marketing specialist Sean Chan, as he told us during CES this year.

The MSI Aegis Ti5 and MSI Optix MEG381CQR are two hefty pieces of machinery from MSI, and at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year we got to talk with MSI marketing specialist Sean Chan about both of these products, which made an appearance at the event.

If you want to hear the Aegis Ti5 likened to the HUD in Iron Man's helmet, and why it's worth paying attention to both this and the Optix MEG381CQR, make sure to check out the product demo below.

What do you make of this tech?

