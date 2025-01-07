MSI unveils RTX 50 Series-powered laptop line at CES

HQ

With Nvidia lifting the curtain on a whole slate of new powerful GPUs, specifically known as the RTX 50 Series, it's of absolutely no surprise that various computer and laptop makers around the world are utilising the enhanced technology to improve their various models and line-ups. One that is embracing this is MSI, who during CES has now revealed RTX 50 Series-powered Titan, Raider, Vector, and Stealth models.

Specifically, it's the Titan 18 HX AI, Raider 18 HX AI, Raider A18 HX, Vector A18 HX, Vector 16 HX AI, Vector 17 HX AI, Stealth 18 HX AI, Stealth A18 AI+, and the Stealth A16+ that will offer either RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 GPU options. We're told that this new generation of graphics card will enable these devices to new horsepower heights, graphical fidelity, performance and speed, and partly thanks to the support of DLSS 4 that claims to be able to generate images at "unprecedented speed".

These new models will also be complemented by either an Intel or AMD CPU, specifically the latest iterations of their CPUs, be it the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 or the AMD Ryzen AI 300 or the Ryzen 9000 Series.

With more powerful components in mind, MSI has also discussed the improved cooling solution these new models will utilise. We're promised an SSD heat pipe that can reduce SSD temperatures by up to 10 degrees Celsius to ensure more consistent transfer speeds and also to make these laptops ready for the Super RAID 5 technology that combines Gen5 and Gen4 SSDs to reach a read speed of a whopping 18,000MB/s.

As per the AI elements, the MSI AI Robot technology further incorporates artificial intelligence into the gadgets to enhance its functionality, and all without requiring internet connection to work as intended.

To mark this new era of computer and laptop technology, MSI has created a special edition Titan 18 HX known as the Dragon Edition Norse Myth, which features 3D hand-drawn dragon and Nordic motifs to reflect the power of the gadget in question.

Otherwise, for those looking for a laptop that is less gaming-tailored, the new business and productivity line known as the Venture or the VenturePro is the one to look at. These laptops come in 14" and 17" variants, are fitted with the latest CPUs and a discrete GPU, has superior cooling, lower heat and noise levels, and are designed to be able to handle creative tasks with ease. What differentiates the Venture and the VenturePro is that the latter has a boosted battery that claims to last around 4-5 hours longer.

It should also be said that the Pulse and Crosshair line has been enhanced to support an RTX 5070, but the exact details on these laptops have yet to be elaborated on.

The exact pricing and release date for these new gadgets has yet to be revealed.