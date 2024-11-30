MSI unveils its new competitor to the Steam Deck - MSI Claw 8 AI Plus

HQ

Handheld PC consoles have exploded in popularity, and for a very good reason. They're simply a wonderfully brilliant way to enjoy gaming—whether on the couch, under a blanket, or reclining in your favorite armchair with a cozy throw.

Just in time for the holiday season, MSI is set to launch a successor to its Claw, called the MSI Claw 8 AI Plus. This compact powerhouse features an 8-inch screen, Intel Lunar Lake chipset under the hood, and a whopping 32 GB of RAM. Not bad at all.

The MSI Claw 8 AI Plus will launch on Christmas Day, December 25th, and will cost just over 12,000 SEK, making it one of—or perhaps the—most expensive handheld PC consoles on the market right now.

