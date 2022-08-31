MSI to show off first 240Hz OLED laptop at IFA 2022

HQ

In a couple of days, IFA 2022 will start and will bring exhibitors around the world to Berlin, Germany for a chance to check out a bunch of new hardware, technology, and gear. As part of that effort, MSI has now announced the range of products it will be bringing to the showcase, and for gamers that includes a world's first 240Hz OLED display laptop.

Known as the MSI Raider GE76HX, this device will feature a display panel with a mega-high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, which also can run with a response time as low as 0.2 seconds, making it ideal for gamers who are looking for the option to choose from crisp visuals and top performance in one device.

But this isn't all of the gaming hardware that MSI will be bringing, as the Titan GT77 laptop (designed for extreme performance) and the MSI GeForce RTX 30 Suprim Series graphics card will be available to check out. There will also be an array of other gaming peripherals present, including keyboards, mice, headsets, routers, even PC components such as motherboards and power supplies, all to gawk over.

And for those looking for less gaming-centric products, MSI will be showing the Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO laptops that are built for productivity, alongside some new monitors, and even the company's very own Smart Coffee Machine HMI.

Needless to say, if you're in Berlin or attending IFA 2022, be sure to check out MSI's offering.