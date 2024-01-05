MSI teases a Steam Deck competitor for CES 2024

HQ

Since the Steam Deck paved the way forward for the handheld gaming PC, we've seen a lot of competitors try their hand at creating a gaming rig you can take anywhere. ASUS has the ROG Ally, Lenovo has the Legion Go, and it seems MSI has something cooking as well.

As per a teaser video on the company's Instagram, it appears that MSI is looking to reveal a new handheld gaming rig at this year's CES. It's hard to imagine this teaser pointing to anything else, as the video showcases a handheld device.

Even if it is left mostly in the dark, it's pretty easy to see what this thing is. But, even if we know what MSI is revealing, we'll have to wait until the official unveiling for specifications and more.