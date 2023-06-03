Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

MSI teams up with Mercedes-AMG for co-branded laptop

The Stealth 16 is embracing motorsport in this unique version.

HQ

As part of the MSIology: Luxury Gaming Experience event, MSI has announced that it is teaming up with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport for a co-branded Stealth 16 laptop.

The device features an Intel i9 CPU and an RTX 40 Series GPU under the surface, as well as boasting a 4K 16:10 OLED display, which is all cooled by MSI's Cooler Boost 5 system. As for the device's appearance, it comes in a Selenite Gray colour to reflect Mercedes-AMG, as well as being decorated with a pattern of AMG Rhombuses, on top of boasting a Mercedes-AMG logo on its top cover, bottom bezel, and back cover.

This version of the Stealth 16 will also come in an exclusive packaging alongside a specially designed colour box, mouse, mouse pad, USB drive, pouch, postcards, and cable ties, meaning you'll get more than just the laptop as part of this edition.

As part of the MSIology event, MSI also showed off a look at the updated Raider GE78 HX that now has a smart touchpad, which is regarded as the largest touchpad ever seen on a laptop.



