MSI teams up with Capcom for limited-edition Monster Hunter peripherals

Monster Hunter is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and in the spirit of this, Capcom has teamed up with MSI to launch an array of limited-edition gaming peripherals themed around the famed video game series.

Revealed as part of MSI's presence at CES 2024, the products will span laptops, graphics cards, liquid coolers, motherboards, cases, monitors, and even a controller. We're told that the collection is inspired by the Rathalos monster from the series, and that we'll see the gadgets unveiled in full next week during the Las Vegas convention.

As for the full list of products that will be getting the Monster Hunter treatment, you can see the list of devices below:



MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition



MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G Gaming Slim Monster Hunter Edition



MSI Force GC30 Monster Hunter Edition



MSI MAG Coreliquid E360 Monster Hunter Edition



MSI MPG Gungnir 300 Monster Hunter Edition



MSI MPG Z790 Edge Monster Hunter Edition



MSI MAG 274QRF QD E2 Monster Hunter Edition



The official launch date of the products hasn't been mentioned yet, but we are told that it will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the series, meaning March 2024 is probably a reasonable guess.