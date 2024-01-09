MSI reveals new generation of AI-powered laptops

HQ

MSI has made its appearance at CES 2024. As part of that effort, the technology company has revealed a new generation of upgraded laptops, each of which are 18-inch in size and are powered by 14th Gen Intel CPUs, and bolstered with MSI's largest vapor chamber modules to date.

Each of the laptops will use the new Intel Core Ultra CPUs to deliver on sustained AI workloads. This will mean the laptops will gain access to a dedicated Neural Processing Unit designed specifically for AI tasks, as well as offering Low Power Efficient cores for minimal power usage during routine tasks. ARC graphics also intend to double the graphical performance per watt for the laptops when compared to previous generations.

As for what these laptops will be, the Titan, Raider, and Stealth families are all getting this new, more powerful 18-inch variant, with each known as the Titan 18 HX, the Raider 18 HX, and the Stealth 18 AI Studio. Each will support a 4K/120Hz MiniLED display that reaches HDR 1000 certification too. The laptops will also have the world's first Seamless RGB Haptic Touchpad, plus Cherry switches in their mechanical keyboards, as well as featuring three M.2 SSD slots making for a maximum capacity of 12TB.

On the topic of laptops, MSI also unveiled new iterations of the Vector HX, Crosshair HX, Pulse AI, Sword HX, Cyborg, Thin 15, Prestige 16/14/13 AI, and various other Creator, CreatorPro, and HX Studio devices. Each will bring modern improvements, such as OLED displays, Intel Core Ultra CPU support, and additional exhaust and intake ports, depending on the laptop in question and its main purpose.

There is no word on price points or release dates for these newly announced products as of yet.