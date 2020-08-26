MSI registers 29 different Ampere/RTX3000 products

While MSI has done a great job of trying to hide what it is up to, they have still used the same numbering system as the current RTX 20 series lineup.
In fact, MSI has filed and registered 29 different parts numbers with the ECC, and while they don't have exact model numbers on them, they are using the same naming scheme as current-gen graphics cards.
Current gen, of the Gaming X Trio series from MSI
V371: RTX2080TI
V372: RTX2080
V373: RTX2070
V375: RTX2060
Three new prefixes have turned up, and our guess is
V388: RTX3090
V389: RTX3080
V390: RTX3070
Although 29 seems like an insane number of products, MSI currently has at least 39 RTX20 series products on the market, and not all registered products will make it on to the store shelves.
