MSI registers 29 different Ampere/RTX3000 products

While MSI has done a great job of trying to hide what it is up to, they have still used the same numbering system as the current RTX 20 series lineup.

In fact, MSI has filed and registered 29 different parts numbers with the ECC, and while they don't have exact model numbers on them, they are using the same naming scheme as current-gen graphics cards.

Current gen, of the Gaming X Trio series from MSI

V371: RTX2080TI

V372: RTX2080

V373: RTX2070

V375: RTX2060

Three new prefixes have turned up, and our guess is

V388: RTX3090

V389: RTX3080

V390: RTX3070

Although 29 seems like an insane number of products, MSI currently has at least 39 RTX20 series products on the market, and not all registered products will make it on to the store shelves.