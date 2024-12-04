When it comes to choosing a laptop, you have to sift through a broad array to determine what type you require for the task at hand. While MacBooks are universally known for their ease-of-use and tight proportions that make them productivity powerhouses, they do lack when it comes to video games. If on-the-go PC gaming is what you're after instead, you open the door to a whole slate of Windows-based alternatives, be it from ASUS, Dell's Alienware, Razer, Lenovo, HP's OMEN, Acer, and even MSI. It's the latter hardware maker that I'm focusing on today, as over the past couple of weeks I have been putting the incredibly powerful MSI Raider GE78 HX 14VHG through the ringer.

For starters, let me lay out why you'd look at this device as a laptop of choice. This review unit was fitted with an immensely capable Intel i9-14900HX CPU with 24 Cores and 32 Threads clocked to 2.42 GHz, alongside an Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of onboard memory. This is as well as 32GB of DDR5 SDRAM clocked at around 5,600 MHz, with a further available SSD storage of 4TB. Essentially, we're talking about a laptop that will set you back around £2,600, which is very expensive, around the same price tag as the latest and most powerful MacBook Pro with an M4 Max chip, but also not quite in the same bracket as the most elite and equipped gaming laptops on the market. All this technology is more than enough to allow this laptop to run the latest demanding PC video games at their highest graphical settings and with Ray-Tracing enabled when available, something that is enhanced and made more plausible thanks to the support of AI features like DLSS, which are present because of the 40 Series GPU baked in. Since it can handle games with ease, anything else you would ever really need a laptop to do is also a walk in the park, making this a true titan and behemoth in the hardware sector, not that you would expect anything less for the price tag.

As I'm talking about performance, let me throw some numbers and information your way too. After running a few tests, Geekbench 6 served up a GPU score of 134128 and for the CPU, a Single Core score of 2725 and a Multi Core score of 10825. Cinebench then added to this with a very impressive Single Core score of 1814, which puts it ahead of a lot of the competition by a noticeable margin, while the Multi Core score falters a tad at 12220, struggling when stacked up to AMD Ryzen's Threadrippers and even Intel's Xeon. Now, all of you that don't read binary and speak computer might be wondering how this translates into gameplay performance? I tested a list of games at their graphical limits with Ray-Tracing enabled where available across the AAA to indie spectrum and from a collection of genres, and as you can see below the Raider basically conquers them all with ease, and all while utilising the computer's Balanced user scenario rather than its draining Extreme Performance mode.



Hades II: Capped at 240 fps while the GPU barely exceeded 40% usage.



Marvel's Midnight Suns: Averaged 125 fps with a maxed out GPU hitting 1,950 MHz, while the CPU barely required 10% of its potential.



Ghostrunner 2: Approximately 140 fps while GPU and CPU matched Marvel's Midnight Suns' data. The Ray-Tracing was also excellent here and posed no challenges while looking crystal-clear.



No Rest for the Wicked: Average of 145 fps with GPU requiring full effort and clocking as high as 2,300 MHz while CPU hit 13% at 3,500 MHz.



The Ascent: A stable 130 fps with GPU at 2,200 MHz at full power, with CPU reaching as high as 21% use and 3,200 MHz.



Octopath Traveler II: Locked at 120 fps with GPU showing 1,000 MHz at 33% use and CPU posting 2,800 at 7%.



MultiVersus: An absurd (and unusable due to display restrictions) 430 fps, with a GPU reaching 2,400 MHz at 85% while CPU hit 4,300 MHz at 12%.



Baldur's Gate III: The lowest of the bunch with an average of 102 fps, with GPU hitting 1,950 MHz at 100%, while CPU showed 4,600 MHz at 14%.



The amazing part about this data was how despite being pushed to its limits, the Raider would only post internal temperature highs of 91 Celsius (and an average resting temperature of 61 Celsius) for the CPU and 80 Celsius for the GPU (plus 49 Celsius resting). Yes, that's rather hot, but for a laptop it shows that the larger fans and the broader pipes that make up the CoolerBoost 5 solution do work really well. What I will say is that when the cooling is in full effect this laptop sounds like a hurricane, which is why I would highly recommend paying attention to the MSI Center software and manually switching between the cooling modes depending on what you're doing. During my time testing, I found the AI tools in MSI Center were ineffective and unreliable at the best of times, meaning even at very low stress, the Raider would sound as though I'm trying to render Red Dead Redemption 2 at Ultra graphics with Ray-Traced light. The fix was simply changing from the AI controlled suite to the manual Silent, as then the Raider would become significantly quieter.

I noted a moment ago that the MultiVersus frame rate figure was unusable and what I mean by that is that this Raider has a display that peaks at 240 Hz. It is a very capable QHD+ panel in a 16:10 ratio, which delivers striking graphics and visuals, but again at the cost that you won't hit the 360 Hz that some modern gaming laptops can offer, nor have native 4K visuals either. To me, this is a fine balance, a comfortable place to get a good split of fluid but beautiful visuals, and it also allows you to tailor each game to how this device operates, i.e. by having top of the line graphical detail and still hitting 120+ fps in demanding games and reaching its fps limit in less demanding projects.

So, as far as a gaming laptop goes there's really no limits on what this Raider can achieve. It's an excellent and competent device that can do everything you will need it to do today and likely for the next few years without much issue at all either. But, I do wish that MSI would focus a little more on the appearance and design of their devices, as frankly the Raider isn't a looker. It's very basic in shape and dimensions yet has all those silly gamer gimmicks that often make gaming laptops an eyesore. It has unusual accents and bumps and creases over its chassis, massive vents (which can be excused really because of the cooling requirement), and unnecessary RGB elements too. That might sound like a typical old man rant about too much RGB, but I actually don't mind RGB on technology, as long as it's well implemented. Here however, it comes in a backlit keyboard (no issues there) and a massive and completely unrequired RGB strip across the laptop's front... It's ugly and literally serves no beneficial purpose.

Looking at connectivity you get everything you could want on a laptop. We're talking three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USBs, an SD card reader, an audio jack, a HDMI port, and an Ethernet port too (the laptop even supports Wi-Fi 7!). Matching this up with a capable 99.9 kWh battery that will last you the day under low stress but melts away in an hour or two when playing video games, plus a collection of six speakers that kick out great sounding audio and at a very high volume too, there really is a lot that this Raider does right.

But I have to bring it back to my point earlier that you would absolutely expect this Raider to exceed in all of these categories when considering it will set you back £2,600. This is a great laptop for a lot of reasons, but if you only intend to do basic and infrequent on-the-go gaming, you will be better off getting a cheaper productivity-focused laptop and then having a Steam Deck or a Nintendo Switch to accommodate gaming. But, if you are looking to play the latest and most demanding games while away from your desktop, while also having a system that can double and moonlight as a productivity powerhouse, this Raider won't let you down at all.