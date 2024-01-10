Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

MSI Project Zero eliminates most cables

MSI now offers extremely clean components for clutter-free builds.

While there is very little actual information, MSI Project Zero seems to be special editions of existing motherboards that, in combination with specially designed cases, enables you to avoid visible cables.

Two colour schemes are currently available, however, while products are finalised, final release dates and prices were unavailable at the time of writing.

Motherboards include B650M, B760M and Z790 chipset, and MAG Pano M100 PZ cases.

This isn't the only brand to make such a solution, perhaps the future is almost devoid of cables?



