MSI Project Zero eliminates most cables

While there is very little actual information, MSI Project Zero seems to be special editions of existing motherboards that, in combination with specially designed cases, enables you to avoid visible cables.

Two colour schemes are currently available, however, while products are finalised, final release dates and prices were unavailable at the time of writing.

Motherboards include B650M, B760M and Z790 chipset, and MAG Pano M100 PZ cases.

This isn't the only brand to make such a solution, perhaps the future is almost devoid of cables?