Unfortunately, when the headline says "best offers", it doesn't mean that the card is cheap. For some reason - and it's not MSI's fault - the card is priced at ~£500, which doesn't make much sense when there's an almost identical model for AMD, the X870E, which I use privately, and it costs less than half that. In fact, this is an unfortunate trend that Intel has developed, because if you want to play with Intel's Ultra S200 series, you can't avoid a new motherboard, and they're just expensive. Just look at MSI's own Tomahawk WiFi - an entry-level branding that now costs just under £280. Yeah, it's a little crazy.

But enough about the artificially high price; MSI and the other motherboard manufacturers probably can't do much about it, so let's look at the MSI MPG Z890 Carbon WiFi, which as the name suggests has little carbon fibre accents all over it. Otherwise, it's kept in a nice black colour, with the exception of the new PCIe power connector, which is light gray.

There are a lot of nice technical specifications, but for me personally, the most important thing is access to connections and not least a debug LED. MSI has chosen an easy click system for M.2 heatsinks and other things, so you don't have to mess around with mini screws. There's an extra button besides Clear CMOS and Flash BIOS that you can set yourself, and then there's my all-time favorite: the GPU release button, or in MSI language, EZ PCIe Release. It's something I tried years ago and still don't realize isn't required by law - because it's genius.

The internet part includes WiFi 7 and 2.5G+5G LAN, which is grossly overkill for most people, but for streaming and editing 4K content from external sources, it's actually adequate. To my surprise, the WiFi antenna is no longer a screw thread; it just snaps into place.

There's also everything you could want in terms of USB connectivity, including Thunderbolt 4 and an extra thick eight-layer PCB. In addition, MSI has made dedicated special connectors so that their own cooling products can be installed quickly and easily, with as few cables as possible - even when it involves RGB lights. Naturally, adapters are included for non-MSI products. MSI has now also made an all-in-one cable to connect the motherboard's many contact points and front panel etc. in a cabinet - from MSI, that is.

Cooling-wise, as always, there is a huge amount of cooling fins in addition to the VRM part, which stays just over 60 degrees even under heavy load, and 7W thermal pads are used as a link between the cooling and the hot metal surface. The chipset is also equipped with a solid and directly mounted heatsink that also cools the four PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives; however, the primary PCIe 5.0 drive has its own cooling profile. Naturally, there is cooling on both the underside and top of the drives. In terms of power, there are 20+1+1+1+1 power phases with 110A in each, which in the long run hopefully means that your graphics card can make do with the power in the socket and nothing else.

The heat sinks are attached with a spring mechanism and instead of small screws, the M.2 drives use a kind of bolt on top of a spring. It takes some getting used to, but it works.

Besides the build process itself, the MPG Z890 Carbon WiFi uses MSI's new and more organized BIOS. This includes significantly easier access to overclocking and boost options directly from the simplified main menu, as well as easy access to power management and load-line calibration for stability - as well as those who want to experiment with voltage regulation or base clock. There are also some easier one-click solutions, and thank you for that! There are great options for playing around with RAM timings, but most importantly, the motherboard supports CUDIMM RAM - the type that is currently setting insane speed records - and it has factory support for DDR5-9200 straight out of the box.

When navigating around, there is also a distinct use of color coding for different headers, and this is echoed on the connections on the back where everything is neatly marked with type and speed - it's actually useful. MSI obviously recommends using their MSI Center for everything to do with hardware management.

The only thing I really miss is a dual-BIOS option. That would have been nice. Fortunately, there is optical output and a dedicated headphone output. Although 10 USB inputs sounds like a lot, a few of the slower types for keyboards, for example, would have been useful. Alternatively, some of the more demanding internal USB connections could have been omitted; having more than one seems a bit much.

Performance-wise, as mentioned, the motherboard is quite impressive: just over 60 degrees at maximum load. With an RTX 4080 and an Intel Ultra 9 285K, we achieved a SpeedWay score of 7183 in 3D Benchmark, a Time Spy Extreme score of 1393, and in AIDA64 of 8610, with Total War: Warhammer 3 at 199 FPS and COD 5 at 172 - both in 1080p. These numbers may seem arbitrary, but they're just slightly below what the larger MPG ACE model can deliver, and it costs half as much. In short, this card gives you all the cooling, overclocking potential and features you need for your new Intel CPU - but the price unfortunately reflects that. And tragically, it's still "cheap" in Intel-land. MSI, on the other hand, deserves points for making a real effort to make it easier to build and to protect the user from accidents to the best of their ability.