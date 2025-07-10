MSI MPG 322URX QD-OLED

As the pressure to convert to OLED increases, it becomes ever important to focus on the small details in order to make a real difference. This is largely because the number of OLED and QD-OLED panels is not very large - to put it mildly - so the basic product will often be the same. That does not mean it's irrelevant. In particular, connection bandwidth and built-in panel care will have a major impact on quality over time, and if you're spending money on a high-end graphics card, the display should also be able to last for many years.

The panel does what you would expect: 31.5", 4K resolution, a QD layer for stronger colours, 240Hz refresh rate, and a response time of 0.03 ms. This also means that with the same panel, we get the same standard certifications - DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 - and there is VRR and ALLM for console users as well as DisplayPort 2.1a with 80 Gbps, so there is UHBR20/DP80, which is the highest on the market at the moment. Ultra High Bit Rate says a little about the resolution and refresh rate that can be handled, which here is at 4K 240Hz. Unfortunately, this also means that if you buy a 4K/240Hz monitor that cannot handle 80 Gbps, you will not get full resolution or refresh rate. So even though it may seem insignificant, it's a rather crucial detail.

It's a 10-bit panel from Samsung, which means that text in particular is sharp and precise, and the colours are beautiful but natural. Everything is clean and accurate, even though the pixel density is actually only 139 ppi.

Cooling is passive with the help of graphene, and it comes with a lovely three-year warranty. Most important to me, however, is that pixel shift is supported, but I'm also happy with the automated dimming of logos, edges, and the like. Overall, I actually think that manufacturers are doing what they can to reduce burn-in on OLED as much as possible, and not least automate it to such an extent that users don't have to do anything, where in the long run, we don't notice it in everyday use.

My primary complaint is the design of the screen. In addition to black bars at the top and sides that don't seem to make sense, it has a massive bezel at the bottom that seems to serve no purpose other than to be in a contrasting grey colour and feature a large MSI logo. Less is more, especially with the stand. It's large, ugly, and square and takes up an incredible amount of space on the desk and also at the back. Why? What is wrong with a classic thin wing or tripod design - which, unlike this one, is typically made of metal? For £1,200, the design should be more stylish than a 10-year-old office monitor. And it doesn't help that the cheap plastic base includes the stand, which is also made of cheap plastic.

The price is perhaps a little on the high side. MSI itself has three monitors that are almost identical and cost less - quite a bit less - which makes it even harder for people to choose what is right for them. However, on closer inspection, it's clear that this monitor is an updated version of at least one of the others, which may explain the price increase, but it's still a bit steep.

It's fine with 98 watts of power through USB-C and a built-in KVM switch, and there's the always controversial AI system, here with crosshairs that automatically change colour. It's still cheating in my eyes.

One thing MSI should be commended for is that everything can be controlled through software and not through a ridiculous built-in screen menu that has to be navigated with buttons you can't see and a small plastic joystick. It's not new, I just wish everyone did it.

The screen is rated at Delta E <2. I would like to challenge that. The colour accuracy of the screen is quite impressive, and my undocumented claim is that it is probably closer to <1. The colour reproduction on this screen is some of the best I've ever seen, while the uniformity across the panel - which is often poor on cheap screens - is at the very good end of the scale. Could the light reproduction be better than 250 nits? Yes. But it still peaks at 1000 nits, and after also using it for office work with a large window with daylight shining directly onto it, I am perhaps a little inclined to think that 250 nits might be enough, even if more is obviously better.

The score could easily have been a 10, but I'm superficial. The large black stand made of cheap plastic drags it down, along with the grey chin bezel with the logo, and the price needs to be reduced by at least 15%. But if we're honest and look at the "raw" performance, it's an obvious choice, especially because even with an RTX 5090, 4K 240Hz is rarely utilised, so it can be with you for a number of years. If I had the money, I would have bought one myself.