MSI may have a solution for PS5's missing 1440p support

Earlier this month, it was revealed that PlayStation 5 isn't supporting the resolution 1440p, which is fairly common on gaming monitors, but also to some extent on TV's. Many gamers were disappointed by this, especially since Microsoft supports this with both Xbox One S and X, as well as Xbox Series S and X.

But MSI might have a solution, as it write that its new monitors will have a "Console Mode" in which 4K graphics can be downscaled to 1440p:

"Some of you might already know that SONY PS5 does not fully support QHD resolution output at this moment. This means that if you use the conventional QHD monitor, you only can choose the FHD resolution output on the QHD screen, the image quality will be worse. Nowadays, more and more consumers are choosing monitors instead of TVs to play console and PC games. For these users, the lack of QHD resolution output support is a hindrance.

MSI has heard the voices of these consumers and provided a relatively good solution. We designed an exclusive Console Mode for the consoles, which can automatically accept 4K signals on QHD monitor, and support HDR simultaneously. This gives you the best gaming experiences and allows you to enjoy console games even with a QHD monitor."

Unfortunately, this probably means you still have to render the games in 4K with PlayStation 5, even though that's not what you'll get in the end. This means Performance Modes in games likely won't work, but beggars can't be choosers. Here are the monitors that have a Console Mode: