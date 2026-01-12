MSI launches updated Notebooks and handheld

HQ

MSI used CES 2026 to launch their new plethora of Intel Core Ultra 3 and Nvidia based laptops within both business, productivity and gaming.

The Prestige range for business use has been completely overhauled with a new more rounded design philosophy, slimmer with full aluminum bodies and vastly reduced weight, along with a new Action Touchpad and support for MSI Nano Pen.

"The newly designed Prestige series—with its all-new design language, smoother contours, and elevated craftsmanship—underscores MSI's commitment to innovation in the business and productivity segment. With unique features like the Action Touchpad and MSI Nano Pen, we're helping professionals unlock greater productivity and control wherever they go."

- Eric Kuo, Executive Vice President and General Manager of MSI's NB Business Unit.

The other ranges has had both external and internal upgrades, new thermals and chassis all around, as well as upgrades to their CPU and GPU, while user feedback has resulted in a new I/O layout, and the Stealth 16 AI+ was given a CES Innovation Award for its combination of performance, size and weight, or rather lack of the two latter. The Raider 16 Max HX now has a massive 300W power reserve, enabling it to use Nvidia's RTX5090 graphic card and the top-of-the-line Intel Ultra CPU and a 2.5K 240Hz OLED display.

For everyday use, the Modern S series was revealed with the new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and an OLED version, while the handheld Claw got an upgrade in the Claw 8 AI+ Glacier Blue Edition with Intel Core Ultra 200V CPU and Arc Xe2 graphics.

