MSI launches stunning Toy Story themed gaming PC

If you think regular PC cases are too boring, MSI has now developed something we think might be of interest. They have launched a rather unique gaming PC that combines the latest in technology with Toy Story design.

The box is a tribute to Pixar's first Toy Story movie and consists of officially licensed components with casing, motherboard, CPU cooler and graphics card. You can check out the components in more detail at this link. As you can see, everything has colors and motifs inspired by characters like Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Zurg.

The case itself is based on Pizza Planet and even has a joystick mounted on the front for maximum "The Claw" feel. Inside we find a Z890 motherboard, an 850W CPU cooler and a Buzz-themed RTX 5070 graphics card.

Cool, and of course you now want one. There's one small problem, though. The unit will only be released in Taiwan and only 500 units will be produced, with a price tag of around £200 / €245.

We'll just have to settle for window-shopping in this case, but it's a neat build, isn't it? Browse the link above for more pictures of both the components and the finished product with lovely Toy Story presentation.