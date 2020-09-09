MSI launches RTX3000 series ultra compact desktop

You're watching Advertisements

RTX3080 powers the MSI MEG Aegis Ti5, the first desktop computer to be launched featuring NVIDIA's new Ampere graphics card.

It also comes with the Gaming Knob, using what MSI describes as "Human Machine Interface" used to control the computer. We hope it doesn't require anything beyond that.

Separate cooling for CPU, GPU PSU, and VRM should cool the system enough to fully utilise the i9 10900K CPU that combines with the RTX3080, and besides, using the new Silent Storm 4 cooling system, dividing chambers should also help.

VRM has been moved to the back panel and has a dedicated fan, and the motherboard uses an upside-down design.

I also comes with Thunderbolt 3, 2.5G+1G LAN, and Wifi 6.

The Gaming Knob uses LED, and allows the user to switch between different performance settings, and allows pre-made game-specific profiles. Games can even be started via the Knob.

Sound Tune is an AI-powered noise cancellation feature you get with the MEG Aegis Ti5. It filters out background noise in both your own, but also other players sound, enabling much more clear communication.

It uses the Intel Z490 chipset, and besides the RTX3080 (up to), you get 3 M.2 slots, 2x2.5" drives, and one 3.5" bay. RAM goes up to 4 slots, 128 GB, and it comes with a 750 watt PSU.

I/O for the front is 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A, 1x Mic-in, 1x Headphone-out. For the back its 2x USB 2.0, 1x PS/2 Combo Port, 1x HDMI out (1.4), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 2x RJ45 (2.5G + Gigabit LAN), 5x Audio jacks, 1x Optical S/PDIF out

Pricing is currently unknown, but expect €3500+ for the top tier models.