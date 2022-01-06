MSI launches new gaming and creator laptops

HQ

To perhaps no surprise after Nvidia launched their new Ti variants of mobile GPU's, and both Intel and AMD announced new mobile CPU's, everyone is doing a refresh, and so is MSI.

The MSI press material emphasises "connectivity to the Metaverse", and on a bit more practical level, the use of "phase-change liquid metal pad", which changes from to liquid form at 58 degrees, claiming to be better than both traditional thermal paste and more reliable than normal liquid metal solutions with a 10% performance increase.

The Stealth GS77 is the new flagship for gaming, with a larger keyboard and a physical camera lock for increased for more privacy. It comes with 12th Gen Intel CPU and RTX3080Ti GPU. This also means 99.9 Whr battery, KillerLan, 4K and QHD displays and 240Hz or 360Hz panels, and DDR5 memory, Wi-Fi 6E and SteelSeries keyboard.

The Raider GE is a powerhouse that tops out at Intel i9 CPU and RTX3080Ti graphics, boosted by MSI OverBoost, with PCIe 4.0 storage, DDR5 memory, QHD at 360Hz or 24+Hz, Dynaudio sound, a massive battery and internet connection via Killer network or Wi-Fi 6E.

A special Rainbow Six: Extraction Edition of the Crosshair and uses a QHD 240Hz panel and RTX3070 GPU with a massive TGP.

Content Creation is not left behind, the CNC machined chassis of the Creator Z17 - which supports MSI pen - and Creator16P fitted with a new vapor chamber cooling in combination with a 76% larger surface area for cooling and a 65% higher airflow compared with last generation.