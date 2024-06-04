MSI is giving the Claw an Intel Core Ultra upgrade

HQ

MSI has made quite the appearance at Computex this year. On top of the more expected announcements of branded laptops and a new laptop line powered by AI and better Intel CPUs, the technology manufacturer has also revealed the next iteration of its handheld gaming system, the Claw.

This new system is known as the Claw 8 AI+, and it is regarded as the world's first Windows 11 gaming handheld powered by an Intel Core Ultra CPU. These processors will be going by the codename Lunar Lake, and are said to combine with a few exciting other improvements to make this model stand out over the base model.

We're told to expect improved energy efficiency, an additional USB-C port that supports Thunderbolt 4, more tactile feeling LB/RV buttons, increased battery capacity, and a lighter wall-mounted charger. All of this combines so that MSI can claim the Claw 8 AI+ is the "most advanced 8-inch gaming handheld in the market."

We're not told about pricing or release date just yet, but we do know that it will be launching with one month of Game Pass included.

Talking about the Claw and Game Pass, MSI also used its Computex showcase to reveal a special Fallout-branded version of the 7-inch Claw, which has been styled to reflect the Pip-Boys worn by Vault dwellers. You can check out a look at it below. There is no word on when this will launch, but expect them to be challenging to get your hands-on due to the, being limited edition.