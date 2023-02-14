MSI has unveiled its first batch of RTX 40 Series laptops

HQ

MSI has now officially lifted the curtain on a ton of new laptops that will be joining its line-up. This collection will all boast RTX 40 Series GPUs and up to 13th Gen Intel HX CPUs, with each device available to pre-order as of right now. As for what these laptops are, here's a quick rundown of each.

Stealth 16 Studio and Stealth 14 Studio

These two models come in Pure White and Star Blue colours and are built with an aluminium-magnesium alloy chassis that weighs less than 2kg. The 14" variant boasts an MSI Vapor Chamber thermal design and is dubbed "one of the most powerful 14-inch laptops on Earth".

The Stealth series, despite the naming conventions of these two new models, will be available in 14", 15.6", 16", and 17.3" variants, with the 14 and 16-inch systems becoming available in the UK later this month with prices starting at £1999 and £2399.

Titan GT77 HX

This will be one of the most powerful laptops in MSI's range and will boast an i9-13980HX CPU and a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. It'll also boast the world's first 4K/144Hz MiniLED display on a laptop, and with all of this in mind, the Titan GT77 HX is retailing now with prices starting from £5299.

Raider Series

The Raider series as a whole is being upgraded with a new chassis that has been inspired by a sports car, and will even feature a new matrix light bar for flair. The Raider GE68 HX will also get the extra addition of a Smart TouchPad that will put the most used hot keys and functions on the touchpad, to make it even more convenient.

The Raider series will be available in 17" and 16" variants and will retail from £2499, whereas the Raider GE68 HX will start from £2899.

Cyborg 15

This new laptop is designed to be the ultimate laptop for everyday gaming and is said to feature a translucent chassis design that allows you to see its mechanical innards. It will launch later this month in the UK and will be one of the most accessibly priced models clocking in at around £1249-1399.

Creator Z Series

The content creator-friendly range of devices are also being upgraded with the latest tech and hardware and even MSI's Vapor Chamber thermal solution. It will also feature better support for the MSI Pen 2 and the series will be coming to the UK sometime this year.

Prestige Series

The Prestige series is being expanded with a new model called the Prestige 13 Evo. This will weigh less than 1kg and will be packed with a 75Whrs battery.

The full Prestige series will be available in an array of sizes and will retail with price starting at £1399 for the 13 Evo and £1499 for the 16 Evo model.

Modern Series

Lastly, the Modern series is getting a few new colour variants to choose from, with these becoming available in the UK later this year, with specs and prices yet to be confirmed.